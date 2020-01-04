Brokerages Expect Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $220.48 Million

Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) will post $220.48 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $209.70 million to $237.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences posted sales of $131.49 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will report full year sales of $765.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $753.80 million to $781.61 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $944.00 million to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Neurocrine Biosciences.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.12%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 target price on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Neurocrine Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.36.

Shares of NBIX stock opened at $109.78 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.00, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.35.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 10,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $1,022,263.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 118,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,899,922.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,789 shares of company stock worth $4,849,229. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.