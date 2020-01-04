Brokerages Expect Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) have received an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $80.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Novanta an industry rank of 182 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

NASDAQ NOVT traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $90.54. 80,330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,351. Novanta has a 1-year low of $61.04 and a 1-year high of $96.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 20.01%. The firm had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Novanta’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Novanta will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Novanta news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total value of $34,912,000.00. 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOVT. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 2,775.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,821,000 after purchasing an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novanta during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,352,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 270,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,480,000 after acquiring an additional 149,244 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 572,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,962,000 after acquiring an additional 71,423 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

