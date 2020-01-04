Brokerages Expect Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $822.30 Million

Analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will post $822.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $818.49 million and the highest is $826.50 million. Synopsys posted sales of $820.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $3.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $851.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.34 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $141.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.18. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $81.97 and a 1-year high of $146.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.99.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.52, for a total value of $1,395,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,152.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 4,054.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,958,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911,360 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Synopsys by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,505,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $451,061,000 after buying an additional 888,033 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Synopsys by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Synopsys by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after buying an additional 554,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Synopsys by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 801,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $103,167,000 after buying an additional 255,451 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

