Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BMTC. BidaskClub downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of BMTC stock opened at $40.77 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $33.26 and a 1-year high of $41.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.34.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business had revenue of $56.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.45 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMTC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 253.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,860,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1,243.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 101,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 94,318 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,060 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,749,000 after acquiring an additional 62,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,804,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

