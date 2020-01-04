BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $41,080.00

BTU Protocol (CURRENCY:BTU) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. BTU Protocol has a total market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $41,080.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BTU Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex and UPbit. In the last week, BTU Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About BTU Protocol

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a token. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 70,014,807 tokens. BTU Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BTU Protocol is www.btu-protocol.com. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol.

BTU Protocol Token Trading

BTU Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

