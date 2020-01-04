Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (LON:BUR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,683.50 ($22.15).

BUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($34.20) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,164 ($15.31) price target on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Burford Capital in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Burford Capital alerts:

BUR opened at GBX 699.50 ($9.20) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 769.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,005.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 380.20 ($5.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,045 ($26.90). The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.33.

Burford Capital Company Profile

Burford Capital Limited is a global finance company focused on law. The Company provides investment capital, investment management, financing and risk solutions with a focus on the litigation and arbitration sector. The Company’s segments include provision of litigation investment, provision of litigation insurance, exploration of new initiatives related to application of capital to the litigation and arbitration sector until such time as those initiatives mature into full-fledged independent segments and investment management activities.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Burford Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burford Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.