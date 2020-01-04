Burst (BURST) Trading Down 8.8% Over Last 7 Days

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 8.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Burst has a total market cap of $7.61 million and $18,441.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Burst has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges including Coinroom, C-CEX, Upbit and Poloniex.

Burst Profile

Burst (BURST) is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,077,212,339 coins. The official website for Burst is www.burst-coin.org. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Burst Coin Trading

Burst can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, C-CEX, Coinroom, Livecoin, Poloniex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burst directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burst should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Burst using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

