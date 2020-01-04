Business Credit Substitute Price Reaches $0.18 (BCS)

Business Credit Substitute (CURRENCY:BCS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Business Credit Substitute token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00002417 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX and BiKi. During the last week, Business Credit Substitute has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Business Credit Substitute has a total market cap of $315,664.00 and $43,229.00 worth of Business Credit Substitute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Business Credit Substitute

Business Credit Substitute’s total supply is 68,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,773,923 tokens. Business Credit Substitute’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for Business Credit Substitute is www.bcachain.org/news.php/en. Business Credit Substitute’s official website is www.bcachain.org/en.

Business Credit Substitute Token Trading

Business Credit Substitute can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and BiKi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Business Credit Substitute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Business Credit Substitute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Business Credit Substitute using one of the exchanges listed above.

