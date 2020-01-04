BUZZCoin Trading Up 60.8% Over Last Week (BUZZ)

BUZZCoin (CURRENCY:BUZZ) traded 100.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last seven days, BUZZCoin has traded up 60.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BUZZCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and YoBit. BUZZCoin has a total market cap of $293,251.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of BUZZCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

StrongHands (SHND) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000014 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credence Coin (CRDNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BUZZCoin

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2016. BUZZCoin’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins. BUZZCoin’s official Twitter account is @BuzzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. BUZZCoin’s official website is www.buzzcoin.info. The Reddit community for BUZZCoin is /r/Buzzcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BUZZCoin Coin Trading

BUZZCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BUZZCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BUZZCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BUZZCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

