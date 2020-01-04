Bytecoin (BCN) Market Cap Hits $49.87 Million

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $49.87 million and $3,335.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, Stocks.Exchange, OKEx and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.43 or 0.00685109 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 34.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 62.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000123 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Cryptohub, cfinex, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Binance, OKEx, TradeOgre and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

