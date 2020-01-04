Bytecoin (BCN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 4th. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $49.68 million and $3,258.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptohub, HitBTC, TradeOgre and Poloniex. During the last seven days, Bytecoin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.17 or 0.00683493 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003494 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 38.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001927 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000125 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bytecoin Coin Profile

Bytecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org. The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

Bytecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, TradeOgre, Cryptohub, cfinex, HitBTC, Binance, Crex24, OKEx and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

