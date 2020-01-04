Cajutel Market Cap Reaches $1.96 Million (CAJ)

Cajutel (CURRENCY:CAJ) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. In the last seven days, Cajutel has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One Cajutel token can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00019741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Token Store and BiteBTC. Cajutel has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2,491.00 worth of Cajutel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013673 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00187263 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.57 or 0.01462271 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00121889 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cajutel’s total supply is 1,780,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,352,389 tokens. Cajutel’s official website is cajutel.io. Cajutel’s official Twitter account is @cajutel. The Reddit community for Cajutel is /r/cajutel and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cajutel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Token Store and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cajutel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cajutel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cajutel using one of the exchanges listed above.

