Californium Price Tops $0.0042 (CF)

Californium (CURRENCY:CF) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. Californium has a market cap of $10,273.00 and $98.00 worth of Californium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Californium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Californium has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Californium alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006955 BTC.

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Californium Profile

Californium (CF) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Californium’s total supply is 2,446,961 coins. The official website for Californium is www.californium.info. Californium’s official Twitter account is @californiumcoin.

Buying and Selling Californium

Californium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Californium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Californium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Californium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Californium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Californium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.