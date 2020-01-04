Callisto Network Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (CLO)

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, Exrates, OOOBTC and Stocks.Exchange. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $1.35 million and approximately $87,393.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Callisto Network has traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Callisto Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.01825312 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00063112 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

WhaleCoin (WHL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,297,213,607 coins and its circulating supply is 2,251,465,057 coins. The official message board for Callisto Network is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Callisto Network Coin Trading

Callisto Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Callisto Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Callisto Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Callisto Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Callisto Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.