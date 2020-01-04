CanYaCoin Price Up 51.3% Over Last Week (CAN)

CanYaCoin (CURRENCY:CAN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. CanYaCoin has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $675.00 worth of CanYaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CanYaCoin token can now be bought for about $0.0165 or 0.00000225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, IDAX, Kucoin and Bancor Network. In the last week, CanYaCoin has traded up 51.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

CanYaCoin Profile

CanYaCoin (CAN) is a token. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. CanYaCoin’s total supply is 95,827,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 92,223,036 tokens. CanYaCoin’s official message board is medium.com/canyacoin. The Reddit community for CanYaCoin is /r/CanYaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CanYaCoin’s official Twitter account is @canya_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. CanYaCoin’s official website is canya.io.

Buying and Selling CanYaCoin

CanYaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Lykke Exchange, IDAX, Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanYaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanYaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanYaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

