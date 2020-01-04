Cappasity Reaches Market Cap of $750,910.00 (CAPP)

Cappasity (CURRENCY:CAPP) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. Cappasity has a total market cap of $750,910.00 and approximately $128,114.00 worth of Cappasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cappasity has traded up 14.2% against the US dollar. One Cappasity token can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, IDAX, Kucoin and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039331 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.14 or 0.05898357 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029648 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035965 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Cappasity Profile

Cappasity is a token. It was first traded on August 30th, 2017. Cappasity’s total supply is 663,271,025 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,151,696 tokens. The Reddit community for Cappasity is /r/cappasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cappasity’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cappasity is artoken.io. Cappasity’s official message board is medium.com/cappasity-blog.

Buying and Selling Cappasity

Cappasity can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Cryptopia, IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cappasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cappasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cappasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

