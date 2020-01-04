Capricoin (CPC) Market Cap Hits $50,570.00

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 4th. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000346 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit. Capricoin has a market cap of $50,570.00 and $47,468.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Capricoin has traded up 4.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official website is capricoin.org. The official message board for Capricoin is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

