Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on CARA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 928,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,302,849.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $257,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 918,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,289.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,434 shares of company stock worth $1,041,235 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARA. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $231,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA stock opened at $15.06 on Friday. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $5.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. On average, research analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

