Cardano (ADA) Price Hits $0.0349 on Exchanges

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $904.94 million and approximately $30.62 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cardano has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptomate, Coinnest and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007238 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00022186 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003746 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00008462 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.24 or 0.02358754 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00011212 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002360 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Cardano’s total supply is 31,112,483,745 coins and its circulating supply is 25,927,070,538 coins. The official message board for Cardano is forum.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Indodax, OTCBTC, OKEx, Exmo, ABCC, Coinbe, Altcoin Trader, Bittrex, Cryptomate, Cryptohub, Bithumb, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Binance, Upbit, Coinnest, CoinFalcon, DragonEX, Huobi, Cryptopia, ZB.COM and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.