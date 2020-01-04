Cardstack Price Hits $0.0002 (CARD)

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. Cardstack has a market capitalization of $536,578.00 and approximately $27,494.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and Coinsuper. In the last seven days, Cardstack has traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00039376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $440.01 or 0.05954828 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029496 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00035995 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001945 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00001252 BTC.

About Cardstack

CARD is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,365,400,209 tokens. Cardstack’s official website is cardstack.com. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cardstack is medium.com/cardstack.

Buying and Selling Cardstack

Cardstack can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, CoinEx, BitForex, Hotbit, Coinsuper, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

