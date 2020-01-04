Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

TAST has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TAST stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.09. 420,482 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,189. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 0.52.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

