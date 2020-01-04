Carry Market Capitalization Tops $5.53 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Carry token can currently be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bilaxy. In the last seven days, Carry has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Carry has a market capitalization of $5.53 million and approximately $996,796.00 worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $439.30 or 0.05978925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029614 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036007 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001948 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Carry Token Profile

Carry is a token. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Carry’s total supply is 4,094,930,357 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,261,286,860 tokens. Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol. Carry’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Carry

Carry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the exchanges listed above.

