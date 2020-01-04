Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.09) and the highest is ($0.03). Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.08 million. Casa Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CASA. Northland Securities cut shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

CASA stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.26. The firm has a market cap of $336.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. Casa Systems has a 1 year low of $3.09 and a 1 year high of $14.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Casa Systems by 590,300.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,903 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 1,044.9% during the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Casa Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

