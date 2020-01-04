Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.40.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Casa Systems in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded shares of Casa Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st.

Casa Systems stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. Casa Systems has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $14.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $338.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.13). Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Casa Systems will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 159.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 83,713 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Casa Systems by 590,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 68.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

