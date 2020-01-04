Cashaa Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CURRENCY:CAS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, Cashaa has traded up 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Cashaa token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Exrates, HitBTC and TOPBTC. Cashaa has a market capitalization of $4.24 million and $966.00 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013559 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00187327 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.40 or 0.01486748 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00123429 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024806 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cashaa Profile

Cashaa was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 756,876,542 tokens. The official message board for Cashaa is www.cryptocompare.com/coins/cas/forum/ETH. The Reddit community for Cashaa is /r/Cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @cashaaltd and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

Cashaa can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: TOPBTC, Exrates, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashaa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashaa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cashaa using one of the exchanges listed above.

