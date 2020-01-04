Cashcoin (CASH) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges

Cashcoin (CURRENCY:CASH) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. In the last week, Cashcoin has traded 66.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cashcoin has a total market capitalization of $19,621.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of Cashcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cashcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Crex24 and DOBI trade.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17,628.62 or 2.39891250 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022248 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Cashcoin Coin Profile

CASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 2nd, 2014. Cashcoin’s total supply is 53,458,111 coins. Cashcoin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocashnow and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Cashcoin is cashcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling Cashcoin

Cashcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, cfinex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cashcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cashcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cashcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

