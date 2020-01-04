CasinoCoin Price Up 56.2% This Week (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CURRENCY:CSC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One CasinoCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. CasinoCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.50 million and $210,615.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CasinoCoin has traded 56.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002613 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00187074 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.10 or 0.01465873 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000620 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00017159 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00122062 BTC.

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CRYPTO:CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2013. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 39,999,985,488 coins and its circulating supply is 39,638,655,543 coins. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CasinoCoin is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

