Caspian (CSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $141,916.00

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Caspian token can now be purchased for about $0.0066 or 0.00000088 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and KuCoin. During the last seven days, Caspian has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Caspian has a market cap of $2.98 million and approximately $141,916.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a token. Its launch date was May 1st, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 tokens. Caspian’s official website is caspian.tech. Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech. The official message board for Caspian is t.me/Caspian_Tech.

Caspian Token Trading

Caspian can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Caspian using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.