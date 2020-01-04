Castle 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $30.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Castle coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 34.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Castle has a market capitalization of $94,575.00 and approximately $30.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Castle alerts:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00036504 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00629595 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005183 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 47.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000762 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000750 BTC.

About Castle

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,309,503 coins and its circulating supply is 15,919,820 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.