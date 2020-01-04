Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.80.

Several research firms have issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 126,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,492. The company has a quick ratio of 11.80, a current ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Castle Biosciences has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $39.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.28 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. 28.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

