Castle Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $19.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Castle has traded up 35.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Castle coin can now be bought for about $0.0059 or 0.00000080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. Castle has a market cap of $93,567.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Castle

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 16,303,559 coins and its circulating supply is 15,914,025 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL.

Buying and Selling Castle

Castle can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

