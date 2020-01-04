Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 3.00

Media headlines about Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) have trended positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Caterpillar earned a daily sentiment score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,100,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $145.33 and a 200-day moving average of $133.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Caterpillar has a 52-week low of $111.75 and a 52-week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.38.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $303,848.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $303,848.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 4,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.67, for a total value of $611,907.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,122 shares of company stock worth $13,083,041 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

