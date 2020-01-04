Catex Token Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2,293.00 (CATT)

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One Catex Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. Catex Token has a total market capitalization of $356,989.00 and approximately $2,293.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00039335 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $436.61 or 0.05941480 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00036013 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001960 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002645 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00001242 BTC.

About Catex Token

Catex Token (CRYPTO:CATT) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,784,234,281 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. Catex Token’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io.

Catex Token Token Trading

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catex Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

