CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Hits $10,159.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One CCUniverse token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CCUniverse has a total market capitalization of $47,693.00 and $10,159.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a token. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 309,997,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,008,108 tokens. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org. CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

CCUniverse can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

