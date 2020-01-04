Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $266.64 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) will announce sales of $266.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Cedar Fair’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $261.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $272.40 million. Cedar Fair reported sales of $249.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cedar Fair will report full year sales of $1.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cedar Fair.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $714.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.43 million. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 528.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on FUN shares. B. Riley lowered Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Wedbush set a $60.00 price objective on Cedar Fair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cedar Fair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

NYSE:FUN opened at $55.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.48. Cedar Fair has a 12-month low of $45.58 and a 12-month high of $64.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a positive change from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.84%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUN. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 2,873.3% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

