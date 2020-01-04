CEEK VR Price Tops $0.0020 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN, IDEX, RightBTC and Coinsuper. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $203.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.67 or 0.05907637 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029591 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00035928 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001944 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002639 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00001248 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 503,653,460 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: RightBTC, Coinsuper, IDEX, LATOKEN and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

