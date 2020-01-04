Celer Network (CELR) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $12.97 million and $3.77 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Celer Network has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. One Celer Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, TOKOK, Binance and Bilaxy.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00039021 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $448.89 or 0.05985821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000467 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029139 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036074 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001932 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002622 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00001247 BTC.

About Celer Network

Celer Network (CRYPTO:CELR) is a token. Celer Network's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,624,044,542 tokens. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network.

The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

Celer Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Gate.io, TOKOK and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

