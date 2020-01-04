CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) Earning Very Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media headlines about CEMATRIX (CVE:CVX) have been trending very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. CEMATRIX earned a news sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of CVE CVX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 278,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,300. CEMATRIX has a twelve month low of C$0.16 and a twelve month high of C$0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 million and a PE ratio of -20.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.07.

CEMATRIX Company Profile

CEMATRIX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies cellular concrete products for various applications in Canada and the United States. Its cellular concrete products are used in retaining wall, bridge approach backfill, roadways and runways, and slope stabilization; oil and gas facilities, shallow foundations, shallow utilities, and thermal remediation; and grouting casings and pipes.

