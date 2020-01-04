Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

CX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC lowered shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:CX opened at $3.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. Cemex SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $5.63.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cemex SAB de CV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cemex SAB de CV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,328,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,267,144 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,247,000 after buying an additional 2,215,737 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 63,869,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,232,000 after buying an additional 1,772,864 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,271,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,870,000 after buying an additional 1,526,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cemex SAB de CV by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,736,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,843,000 after buying an additional 579,169 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cemex SAB de CV

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

