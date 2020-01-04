Centauri (CTX) Trading Up 9.4% This Week

Centauri (CURRENCY:CTX) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One Centauri coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Centauri has traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar. Centauri has a market cap of $44,319.00 and $40.00 worth of Centauri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00039122 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.75 or 0.05905397 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00029186 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00036081 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001924 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Centauri Coin Profile

CTX is a coin. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Centauri’s total supply is 45,978,050 coins and its circulating supply is 45,289,685 coins. Centauri’s official message board is centauricoin.info/blog. Centauri’s official website is centauricoin.info. Centauri’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

Centauri Coin Trading

Centauri can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centauri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centauri should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centauri using one of the exchanges listed above.

