CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) to report sales of $2.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CGI’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.43 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.36 billion. CGI reported sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CGI will report full-year sales of $9.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.68 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $10.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CGI.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. CIBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Desjardins upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CGI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.60.

Shares of GIB stock opened at $83.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.22. CGI has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $85.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 182.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.69% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.