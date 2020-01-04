ChainX (PCX) Tops One Day Volume of $440,067.00

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 4th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00019463 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and BigONE. Over the last seven days, ChainX has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar. ChainX has a market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $440,067.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 3,201,650 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org. ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org. The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org.

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChainX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

