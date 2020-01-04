ChatCoin Market Cap Tops $987,869.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including ZB.COM, EXX, Binance and Huobi. ChatCoin has a market capitalization of $987,869.00 and approximately $406,450.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00058258 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00084705 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00001066 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00059886 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,351.22 or 0.99988583 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001947 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin (CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Huobi, LBank, Coinnest, BigONE, EXX, Binance, ZB.COM and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

