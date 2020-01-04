ChatCoin Price Hits $0.0015 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. During the last week, ChatCoin has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.01 million and $5,434.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Coinnest, LBank and EXX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00057805 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00083926 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00001201 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00059561 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,496.49 or 0.99774452 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001936 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OKEx, Coinnest, BigONE, LBank, Binance, EXX, HitBTC and ZB.COM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

