Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAKE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Raymond James cut Cheesecake Factory from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Director Edie A. Ames purchased 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.25 per share, for a total transaction of $32,870.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,680. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President David M. Gordon sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.98, for a total value of $159,026.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 25,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,571.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 294,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 87,620 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,743,821 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $119,960,000 after acquiring an additional 42,476 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Cheesecake Factory during the 3rd quarter worth about $786,000. Bridge City Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 27,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 18,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAKE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $38.75. 612,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 746,850. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.41 and a 200-day moving average of $41.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Cheesecake Factory has a 52 week low of $35.83 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.42.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 21.61% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $586.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

