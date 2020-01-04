Cheesecoin (CHEESE) Price Up 35% This Week

Cheesecoin (CURRENCY:CHEESE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Cheesecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX, Graviex, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Cheesecoin has traded up 35% against the U.S. dollar. Cheesecoin has a market cap of $27,007.00 and $3.00 worth of Cheesecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00187284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.01460543 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000614 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024894 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00122092 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Cheesecoin Profile

Cheesecoin’s total supply is 367,388,436 coins. Cheesecoin’s official Twitter account is @cheesecoin. The official website for Cheesecoin is cheesecoin.tk.

Cheesecoin Coin Trading

Cheesecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX, CryptoBridge, Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cheesecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cheesecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cheesecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

