ChessCoin (CHESS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $47,966.00

ChessCoin (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 4th. ChessCoin has a total market capitalization of $47,966.00 and $1.00 worth of ChessCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChessCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. One ChessCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,233.85 or 2.59954323 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000509 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00022431 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000228 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 160.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ChessCoin Profile

ChessCoin (CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 5th, 2016. ChessCoin’s total supply is 54,032,769 coins. ChessCoin’s official Twitter account is @Chess_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ChessCoin is chesscoincommunity.com.

ChessCoin Coin Trading

ChessCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChessCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChessCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChessCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

