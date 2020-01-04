Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Earning Very Positive Press Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Chevron (NYSE:CVX) have trended very positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Chevron earned a daily sentiment score of 3.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the oil and gas company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Chevron’s score:

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.01. 6,360,867 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,119,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $229.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. Chevron has a fifty-two week low of $109.47 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.70%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.31.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total value of $1,798,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.