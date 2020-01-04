Chimpion Price Reaches $0.29 on Exchanges (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last week, Chimpion has traded up 58.5% against the US dollar. One Chimpion token can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00003884 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, Instant Bitex and Crex24. Chimpion has a market capitalization of $9.12 million and $197,226.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chimpion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00187435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.29 or 0.01462406 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00024828 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00122906 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,727,477 tokens. The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio.

Chimpion Token Trading

Chimpion can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chimpion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chimpion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chimpion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chimpion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.