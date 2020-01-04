Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $257.81 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) will post $257.81 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Choice Hotels International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $247.80 million to $269.85 million. Choice Hotels International posted sales of $244.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Choice Hotels International.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 174.81% and a net margin of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $310.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Longbow Research downgraded Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Choice Hotels International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.30.

In other news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $505,300.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,248,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 39,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 168.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CHH opened at $102.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.20. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $71.07 and a one year high of $105.32. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.14%.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

